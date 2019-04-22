Tesla aims for robotaxis next year

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said during today's autonomy event that he expects the company to roll out autonomous taxis next year in some parts of the U.S. The service will allow Model 3 owners to add their cars to a Tesla network.

Musk calls the service a combination of Uber (UBER) and Airbnb and offered his most detailed description of the robotaxi, indicating the current cost would be $0.18 per mile but would head lower over time.

"We will have more than 1M robotaxis on the road," says Musk of the Tesla network.

On the financial front, Musk still expects to be cash flow neutral during the ramp up of the robotaxi service.

On some of the Q&A on details of the robotaxi service, Musk appeared to be winging it a bit (a lot of maybe and probably responses).

Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) didn't take any sort of hit on Tesla's day of autonomy, up 4.42% during the regular session and flat AH.

Shares of Tesla are down 0.22% in AH trading after falling 3.85% during the regular session.

