Equity LifeStyle year FFO guidance beats estimate

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Q1 normalized FFO of $1.13 per share exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.11 and compares with $1.04 in the year-ago period.

Q2 normalized FFO per share guidance of 89 cents to 95 cents; consensus estimate of 95 cents.

Sees 2019 normalized FFO per share of $4.10-$4.20; estimate $4.17; up from January guidance of $4.07-$4.17.

ELS rises 0.7% in after-hours trading.

Q1 total revenue of $259.1M rose 5.3% Y/Y and beats the average analyst estimate of $251.7M; property operating revenue of $250.9M increased 6.9% Y/Y.

Q1 core manufactured home site occupancy 95.3% vs. 94.8% a year ago; monthly base rent per site $659 vs. $631.

Conference call on April 23 at 11:00 AM ET.

