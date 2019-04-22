Victory Capital nixes Harvest deal

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Harvest Volatility Management mutually agree to terminate their previously announced agreement for Victory Capital to acquire Harvest.

Victory cites recent adverse market conditions affecting Harvest's largest investment strategy.

Separately, Victory's previously announced planned acquisition of USAA Asset Management is on target and expected to close effective July 1, 2019.

Due to the termination of the Harvest deal, Victory expects to raise less debt than originally planned.

Pro forma net debt/EBITDA ratio at the close of the USAA Asset Management deal is expected to be ~2.9x.

