PG&E near deal with Blue Mountain to bump board member - Bloomberg

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is near a deal to replace one of its directors with one proposed by activist investor Blue Mountain Capital, Bloomberg reports.

The former head of Consumers Energy, Fred Buckman, would appointed to PG&E’s board, and former National Transportation Safety Board chair Chris Hart would be added in as a special advisor, according to the report.

PG&E is said to have been talking with Blue Mountain since the bankrupt utility reached an agreement with another group of investors - Knighthead Capital, Redwood Capital and Abrams Capital - in which 10 new directors were appointed to the board alongside three incumbent directors.