Emerge Energy enters debt restructuring settlement

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) -40.8% after-hours after announcing it entered into a restructuring support agreement with lenders, noteholders and other parties.

Under the proposed out-of-court restructuring, EMES says obligations under the revolving credit agreement would be paid in full: noteholders would receive new second lien secured notes and pro rata ownership interests in new common units and existing common unitholders would receive new common units.

EMES says it would opt for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy if an out-of-court restructuring is no longer reasonably possible or in the best interests of its stakeholders.