Ex-EPA boss Pruitt hired by Hallador to lobby for coal-fired power plants

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) has hired former Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt as a lobbyist to fight the closure of coal-fired power plants in Indiana.

HNR's statement confirmed news stories last week, initially from The Indianapolis Star, that said Pruitt had registered as a lobbyist in the state.

Pruitt will press the Indiana legislature to require the state's utility regulator to reject plans by power companies Vectren Corp. and the Northern Indiana Public Service to shut down most of their coal-fired plants in the next decade.

HNRG has four operating mines are in Indiana, which sell nearly exclusively to power plants.