Sprint, T-Mobile chiefs meet with FCC's Rosenworcel

John Legere and Marcelo Claure represented T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) in a meeting Thursday with FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, according to an FCC filing.

The two joined other executives as part of an ongoing effort to press for approval of a $26B merger.

The company reps discussed plans to deploy in-home broadband; a pricing commitment, along with incentives for New T-Mobile to aggressively lower prices; and intense competition among providers of prepaid plans; along with contending that the merger will create jobs rather than reducing them.

The FCC is on day 140 of an informal 180-day review timeline, which has been paused three times to gather more information and public comment.