Sprint, AT&T settle suit over 'fake 5G'

Sprint (NYSE:S) and AT&T (NYSE:T) have agreed to settle a suit where Sprint challenged AT&T's marketing of its upgraded 4G service as "5G Evolution."

There's no details on the terms of the settlement, aside from short statements saying the matter's resolved.

Sprint had sued in February and the two parties were due in federal court this morning.

AT&T drew flak from its U.S. rivals, including Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), for putting a "5Ge" logo on phones that were running an enhanced offering of fourth-generation wireless.