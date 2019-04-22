PG&E to seek rate hikes in bid to boost wildfire safety, system reliability

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) asks California regulators for higher rates and profits, citing the need to attract funding necessary to invest in and increase the safety and reliability of its energy system amid the state's year-round wildfire season.

The utility wants the California Public Utilities Commission to raise its return on equity to 16% from the current 10.25%, which its says reflects the need to fund as much as $28B in energy infrastructure investments over the next four years.

Along with an earlier rate increase proposed in December, PG&E's new request would increase average household bills by $22.67/month for electricity and natural gas, beginning in January 2020.

The request is certain to provoke a strong backlash from lawmakers in light of PG&E's unpopularity over the deadly wildfires of 2017 and 2018.