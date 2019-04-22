Zosano +6.8% as Cantor initiates at Overweight

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is up 6.8% postmarket after a launch at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald, which sees positives in the company's drug platform.

The company's proprietary delivery platform "facilitates rapid transcutaneous absorption of drug candidates," the firm notes; it also points out near-term catalysts that include a potential partnership for Qtrypta and data with its 5HT3 antagonist for the anti-emetic market in 2019. (h/t Bloomberg)

Analyst Charles Duncan set a price target of $12, implying 228% upside from today's closing price of $3.66.