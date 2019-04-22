TransAlta investors end partnership as annual meeting nears

TransAlta (TAC +0.1% ) activist investors Mangrove Partners and Bluescape Energy Partners said in a regulatory filing late Friday that they would end their cooperation agreement ahead of the utility's annual shareholder meeting this Friday.

The hedge funds, which own a combined 10.1% stake in TAC, had said they could launch a proxy fight to replace five company directors to protest a $750M deal investment in Brookfield Asset Management.

Mangrove and Bluescape did not say in their filing if they had abandoned their proxy threat, but the pair failed to file proper paperwork with regulators to pursue the challenge.