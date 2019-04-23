Patricio's focus at Kraft Heinz: 'Dusty' brands, organic growth

The picture is starting to emerge of what to expect from Miguel Patricio, named yesterday to take over as CEO at Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a bit of surprise succession news.

Analysts responded warmly to the move, noting Patricio's experience at other consumer product giants including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Philip Morris, Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Patricio hinted at missteps made with cost cuts at some of its best-known brands, and said making them appealing would be a focus: “Some are a little bit dusty and we have to rejuvenate them," indicating potential in Planters nuts, Heinz foods and Philadelphia cream cheese.

But compared with recent divestments, “I’m not working to sell brands at this moment. I just have plans to grow.”

Speaking with Reuters, he pointed to a reversal of the cost-cutting focus that 3G Capital put in place via management: “I think the obsession for efficiency has to be much bigger than the obsession for cutting costs.”

He also indicated a departure from 3G's approach to large M&A. “At this moment, I’m really focused on the organic part of it. I think we can - and we need – to get organic growth and I’m going to put a lot of my time figuring that out.”