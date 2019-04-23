Tencent-backed game streamer DouYu files for U.S. IPO

China's top live-streaming platform, DouYu, has filed for a U.S. initial public offering of up to $500M.

The company -- backed by Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) -- squares off with rivals Huya (NYSE:HUYA) and Huajiao in a growing market for streaming in China.

It's the largest game-streaming platform by average monthly active users on both mobile and PC; Q1's 159.2M MAUs represented Y/Y growth of 25.7%.

And it would be one of the largest IPOs this year by a Chinese company in the U.S., not to mention the latest entrant in a proxy war of smaller firms backed by Tencent, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) or Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

It's applying to list American Depositary Shares on the NYSE under the symbol DOYU.