Goldman reiterates Q2 crude oil view after U.S. ends waivers

Goldman Sachs doesn't see the U.S.'s decision to end waivers on sanctions for countries buying oil from Iran to have a big impact on oil prices this quarter.

"While we acknowledge the near-term upside price risks, we reiterate our fundamentally derived Brent price trading range of $70-75 per barrel for the second quarter of 2019," according to a Goldman research note.

The eight countries that were initially allowed to continue buying Iranian crude when the U.S. reimposed sanctions are: China, India, Japan, Turkey, Italy, Greece, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Oil prices advanced more than 2% in Monday trading, reaching their highest level this year.

Previously: Oil hits YTD highs as U.S. ends Iran sanctions waivers (April 22)