PG&E settles with BlueMountain Capital

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) names a new independent director to its board and the board of Pacific Gas and Electric and hires a special independent safety advisor under an agreement with BlueMountain Capital.

The utility will add Fred Buckman, former CEO of Consumers Energy and PacifiCorp, to its board; Richard Kelly will resign as a director of both boards.

PG&E will also hire Christopher Hart, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, as special independent safety advisor.

The company will also propose to increase the maximum size of the PG&E Corporation board to 15 directors, to be voted on at the annual meeting.

