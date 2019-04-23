Futures point to a flat open for U.S. stocks

U.S. stock average futures point to a basically flat opening as investors await a flood of earnings including Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin, Verizon, and Twitter before the market opens.

S&P futures are down less than 0.1%, while Dow and Nasdaq futures point to opening up less than 0.1%.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index slips 0.1%, led by a drop by builders, partly offset by energy companies' advance.

In Japan, the Nikkei closed up 0.2%, and in Hong Kong the Hang Seng ended the session flat.

Crude oil +0.7% to $66.01 per barrel.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is down almost a basis point at 2.584%.