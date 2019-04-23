Ancestry.com preps for IPO

Ancestry.com is preparing to take the family tree research/DNA-testing company public, amid increasing consumer interest in DNA tests, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

An IPO could take place in H2 of 2019. It would be its second iteration as a publicly traded company.

It originally went public in 2009 under the ticker ACOM after raising $100M, but was taken private in 2012 in a $1.6B buyout led by Permira Advisers.

