Centene up 6% on Q1 beat and positive guidance

Centene (CNC) Q1 results: Revenues: $18,444M (+39.8%); Premium and service revenues: $16,838M (+34.1%); Premium tax and health insurer fee: $1,606M (+151.7%).

Net Income: $522M (+53.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $585M (+51.6%); EPS: $1.24 (+29.2%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.39 (+27.5%); CF Ops: $1,316M (-28.7%).

2019 Guidance: Total Revenues: $72.8B - 73.6B from $70.3B - 71.1B; EPS: $3.67 - 3.84 from $3.65 - 3.83; Non-GAAP EPS: $4.24 - 4.44 from $4.11 - 4.31; Health benefits ratio: 86.5 - 87.0% (unch).

Shares are up 6% premarket.

