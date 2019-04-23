Hasbro +4% after unexpected profit

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) trades higher after reporting an unanticipated profit for Q1.

Franchise brands revenue was up 9% during the quarter and Hasbro gaming revenue rose 2%, led by Duel Masters, Connect 4 and Twister.

Gross margin was 64.5% of sales vs. 63.8% consensus.

Operating margin was 4.9% of sales vs. -0.7% consensus and -11.2% a year ago.

"In addition to executing on the top-line, our team remains focused on implementing the cost savings initiatives we announced last year. We continue to expect full-year net cost savings of $50-$55M, as we announced in February," says Hasbro CFO Deborah Thomas.

Shares of Hasbro are up 3.92% in premarket trading.

Previously: Hasbro beats by $0.32, beats on revenue (April 23)