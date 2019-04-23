Improved EBITDA tally at Graphic Packaging Holdings

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) posts a mixed Q1.

Sales were up 2% as higher pricing and improved volume/mix from acquisitions offset an unfavorable F/X contribution.

The company's adjusted EBITDA tally for the quarter of $260M (+13% Y/Y) topped the consensus estimate of $240M. Higher pricing and improved net operating performance offset commodity input cost inflation (primarily wood) and labor/benefits inflation.

Capital expenditures were $80M during the quarter vs. $92M a year ago.

Previously: Graphic Packaging Holding beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (April 23)