PulteGroup +2.5% on better-than-expected Q1, renewed demand

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) surges 2.5% in premarket trading after reporting renewed demand for housing.

"Helped by the recent decline in mortgage rates, homebuyers have been steadily returning to the market after a period of slowing demand that began in the second half of 2018,” said Ryan Marshall, president and CEO of PulteGroup.

Q1 EPS of 59 cents, unchanged from the year-ago period, exceeds the average analyst estimate of 47 cents.

Q1 revenue of $2.00B rose from $1.97B a year ago; compares with consensus estimate of $1.93B; home sales revenue of $1.95B, up 2.0% Y/Y, driven by a 2% increase in average selling price to $421,000.

Q1 net new orders of 6,463 homes, valued at $2.7B, compares with 6,875 homes, valued at $2.9B, a year ago.

Ends Q1 with backlog of 10,550 homes valued at $4.6B vs. 11,245 homes valued at $5.0B a year earlier; average sales price in backlog was $438,000 vs. $441,00 a year ago.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

