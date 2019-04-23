Procter & Gamble sees FQ3 volume and pricing gains

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports organic sales increased 5% in FQ3 off a 2% gain in organic volume.

Organic sales by segment: Beauty +9%, grooming -1%, health care +5%, fabric & home care +7%, baby/feminine/family care +2%.

Volume was up 3% during the quarter, while F/X contributed a negative five points to growth. Pricing was up 3% and mix lopped off a percentage point of growth.

P&G churned up $2.77B in free cash flow during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates all-in sales growth of flat to +1% vs. -1% to +1% prior guidance. Organic sales of +2% to +4% are expected for FY19.

PG -0.10% premarket to $105.90.

