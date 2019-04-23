Twitter +6.5% on Q1 user growth surprise

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) +6.5% reports Q1 beats on revenue, EPS, and surprise DAU and MAU strength.

Total average monetizable DAU count of 134M versus the 128.4M estimate.

U.S. mDAUs came in at 28M, up 2M Y/Y, and International at 105M compared to last year's 94M.

MAUs came in at 330M, down 6M from last year's quarter but up 9M consecutively. Consensus had MAUs at 318.8M.

Revenue breakdown: Ad, $679M (consensus: $662.3M); Data Licensing, $107M (consensus: $108.8M); US, $432M; International, $355M.

Q1 costs and expenses were $693M, up 18% Y/Y, leading to $94M in operating income and a 12% operating margin.

Engagement came in nearly in-line with 40.6%. Ad engagements grew 23% Y/Y and CPE dropped 4%.

The Q2 outlook misses on revenue at the midpoint with $770M to $830M (consensus: $819.2M) and expects operating income from $35M to $70M.

The FY19 outlook is reiterated with 20% Y/Y GAAP operating expense growth to invest in growth and cleaning up the platform.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Twitter beats by $0.22, beats on revenue (April 23)