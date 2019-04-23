Strong quarter at United Tech includes 8% organic sales growth

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) +3.2% pre-market after easily beating expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues while raising the lower end of full-year earnings guidance.

Q1 net sales rose 21% Y/Y to $18.37B, boosted by the Rockwell Collins acquisition, while organic growth totaled 8%.

UTX says Collins Aerospace commercial aftermarket sales jumped 64% (9% organically), while Pratt & Whitney commercial aftermarket sales rose 1%; Pratt continues to expect commercial aftermarket sales to increase by mid-single digits for the full year.

Q1 equipment orders at Carrier fell 2% organically after rising 10% in the year-ago quarter, while Otis new equipment orders fell 1 % percent at constant currency; UTX says it remains on track to establish Carrier and Otis as independent companies in H1 2020.

UTX raises the lower end of FY 2019 EPS guidance to $7.80-$8.00 from $7.70-$8.00 previously vs. $7.91 analyst consensus estimate, and reaffirms full-year revenues of $75.5B-$77B vs. $77B consensus.