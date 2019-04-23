Fifth Third +2.5% as strong loan growth bolsters Q1 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Q1 adjusted EPS of 63 cents beats the consensus estimate of 59 cents as loan growth exceeds the bank's previous expectations.

Fifth Third rises 2.5% in premarket trading.

Expense management and solid credit quality also helped Q1 results.

GAAP EPS of $1.12 includes 49 cent positive impact from certain items; compares with Q4 2018 EPS of 64 cents and Q1 2018 EPS of 96 cents.

Q1 FTE net interest income of $1.09B, roughly the same as Q4 and up from $1.01B in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 3.28% slipped from 3.29% in Q4 and rose from 3.18% in Q1 2018.

Compared with the year-ago quarter, average portfolio loans and leases of $97.8B rose 6%, driven primarily by higher commercial and industrial and other consumer loans, partly offset by declines in home equity loans and commercial leases.

Total average deposits of $109.6B rose 6% Y/Y.

Q1 efficiency ratio of 50.2% compares with 58.7% in Q4 and 52.9% in the year-ago period.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Fifth Third Bancorp beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (April 23)