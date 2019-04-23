Coca-Cola +4% after organic sales growth shines

Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) jump 3.38% after the beverage giant delivers a narrow Q1 earnings beat.

Organic sales were up 6% vs. +3.8% consensus, led by strength in Europe/Middle East/Africa (+14%) and the bottling business (+9%).

Unit case volume of 4% was reported for the quarter as gains in Asia and Europe offset some weakness in Argentina, Middle East and North America.

Operating margin was 30.5% of sales vs. 29.3% consensus and 30.7% a year ago.

Looking ahead to the full year, Coca-Cola expects ~4% organic growth and 12% to 13% total sales growth (constant currency). EPS growth of -1% to +1% is anticipated.

