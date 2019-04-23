Murphy Oil boosts deepwater Gulf of Mexico footprint with $1.375B deal

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) agrees to acquire deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets from LLOG Exploration Offshore and LLOG Bluewater Holdings for $1.375B.

Additional payments of as much as $200M could occur if revenue from certain properties exceeds certain contractual thresholds during 2019-22 as well as $50M following first oil from certain development projects.

MUR says the deal increases its deepwater offshore footprint with the addition of 26 Gulf of Mexico blocks containing seven producing fields, four development projects with future start-ups, in the Mississippi Canyon and Green Canyon areas.

The assets currently produce 38K boe/day net and add 66M boe net of proven reserves and 122M boe of proven and probable reserves.

The company says it still plans to execute the previously announced $500M stock buyback program, expiring at year-end 2020.