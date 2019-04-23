Harley-Davidson +2% after earnings

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reports motorcycle shipments fell 7.9% to 58,891 in Q1 (34,505 U.S. and 24,386 international).

The company generated motorcycle/related products revenue of $1.20B vs. $1.21B consensus.

Harley's gross margin was 29.1% of sales vs. 30.8% consensus and 34.7% a year ago.

"Harley-Davidson's U.S. market share growth and retail sales performance in the first quarter are further evidence of the effects we are having as we continue to implement and dial-in our More Roads efforts," notes CEO Matt Levatich on the quarter.

Shares of HOG are up 1.84% in premarket action after falling 2.86% yesterday.

