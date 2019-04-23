Iridium +3% on Q1 revenue beat

Iridium (NASDAQ:IRDM) +3.3% reports a mixed Q1 with a revenue beat and EPS miss. The company affirms its FY19 outlook with total service revenue of approximately $440M and OEBITDA of $325M to $335M.

Q1 billable subscribers totaled 1.15M, up from 996K in last year's quarter.

IRDM says it remains in negotiations with the DoD to renew its Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services. Earlier this month, the company entered a short-term contract extension to provide more time to finalize the new contract.

