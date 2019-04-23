Alliance Data signs pact with Burlington Stores

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) card services business signs a new agreement to provide private label card services for off-price retailer Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL).

Burlington plans to start piloting a new private label credit card and loyalty program by Q1-end in ~140 of its 675 stores.

Shoppers who apply at the point of sale in many Burlington store locations will benefit from Driver's License Instant Credit, which simplifies the application process through a scan of the shopper's driver's license.

Previously: Alliance Data to provide credit card services for Houzz (Feb. 28)