Costamare sized up after earnings

Costamare's (NYSE:CMRE) Q1 earnings "look very good and they matched our private estimates for a clear beat of analyst expectations," notes Seeking Alpha contributor J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge.

Costamare's EPS tally of $0.12 for Q1 topped even the highest estimate turned in by Wall Street analysts covering the stock.

Mintzmyer says the 12% AH pop in Costamare's share price is "clear evidence of the ridiculous sentient skew in shipping."

Mintzmyer expects to see more earnings winners out of the shipping sector.

Previously: Costamare beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (April 22)