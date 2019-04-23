Teck turns in Q1 beat, reports commodity prices on the rise

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) +5.7% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings despite declining from a year ago due to lower commodity prices and higher operating costs.

Teck says commodity prices were lower than a year ago but rose during Q1 and closed higher than prices at year-end 2018.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.3B compared with $1.6B in the year-ago quarter.

CEO Don Lindsay says the company's focus for the rest of the year is to develop the QB2 project, an expansion of its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile.