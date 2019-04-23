HHS to test new primary care payment models

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announce the CMS Primary Cares Initiative, a new set of payments that they say will lower administrative costs and enable primary care doctors to spend more time caring for patients.

The Initiative features five payment options under two paths:

Primary Care First (PCF) and PCF-High Need Populations.

Direct Contracting (DC) - Global, Professional and Geographic.

The PCF options will assess whether whether financial risk and performance-based payments focused on outcomes will reduce Medicare expenditures, improve outcomes and preserve/enhance the quality of care. Instead of fee-for-service, doctors will receive monthly payments, including higher amounts for high need patients. PCF will be tested for five years beginning in January 2020. A second application round is planned for participants starting in January 2021.

The DC model options will apply to larger Medicare populations managed by organizations experienced in managing financial risk such as Accountable Care Organizations, Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicaid managed care providers. Under this approach, participants will receive fixed monthly payments ranging from a portion of the estimated primary care costs to the total cost of care, depending on providers' preferences for financial risk versus predictable revenue streams. This model will also launch in January 2021 after a public comment period on the Geographic Population-based option.

All five payment model options are aimed at supporting care for patients with chronic conditions and serious illnesses.

