Verizon beats Q1 profit estimates

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) +0.7% reports upside Q1 EPS and in-line revenue with a 1% Y/Y growth.

Wireless revenue totaled $22.7B and wireline came in at $7.26B. Wireless EBITDA margin was 47.4%.

The FIOS video net change was up 53K. Postpaid smartphone net adds were up 174K, which contributed to the 61K net adds for total retail postpaid.

Postpaid churn: 1.12%.

Verizon reaffirms its FY19 outlook with low single-digit percentage growth in GAAP revenue and now expects the same for EPS (prior: flat on the year) with cash taxes up $2B to $3B due to realized benefits. Capital spending will be between $17B and $18B including the 5G commercial launch.

