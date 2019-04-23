Expense controls help State Street offset challenges in Q1

State Street (NYSE:STT) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.24 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.21 as expense controls and improved productivity helped to offset challenging industry conditions and lower client activity.

Compares with $1.67 in Q4 2018 and $1.62 in Q1 2018.

"Given the secular trends impacting our industry, we continue to prioritize strong service quality and innovation and are working to reignite servicing fee revenue growth through initiatives targeted at specific client segments and markets," said President and CEO Ronald O'Hanley.

Q1 net interest income of $673M fell 3.4% Q/Q and rose 4.7% Y/Y.

Q1 average total assets of $219.6B slipped 0.8% Q/Q and 3.2% Y/Y; average total deposits of $155.3B fell 1.9% Q/Q and 5.9% Y/Y.

Investment Servicing AUC/A at quarter-end of $32.6T decreased 1.9% primarily from the impact of negative forex translation and a previously announced client transition.

Investment Management AUM at quarter-end of $2.81T increased 2.8% due to higher equity markets, growth from institutional and ETF inflows, partly offset by year-end cash outflows.

