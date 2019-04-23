Waters Q1 miss and lower guidance pressures life sciences kit makers

Life sciences toolmaker Waters (NYSE:WAT) is down 14% premarket on light volume after reporting Q1 results that were shy of expectations due to softness in China and Europe and the "slow release of budgets" from key corporate customers. Cash flow ops was flat yoy.

Q2 guidance: constant currency sales growth: 2 - 4%; non-GAAP EPS: $2.05 - 2.15.

2019 guidance: constant currency sales growth: 2 - 4% from 4 - 6%; non-GAAP EPS: $9.05 - 9.25 from $9.20 - 9.45.