JetBlue +2% after solid guidance update

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) tracks higher after a solid Q1 EPS beat on operating revenue of $1.87B.

With many of the Q1 metrics already reported, the focus of investors is on Jetblue's guidance. The carrier expects Q2 unit revenue growth of 1% to 4% and cost per available seat mile growth of 1.5% to 3.5%. Capacity is seen rising 4.5% to 6.5% during Q2. Management noted some benefit from a later Easter/Passover period this year. For the full year, JetBlue sees capacity growth of 4.5% to 6.5% and CASM (ex-fuel) flat to +2.0%.

Shares of JBLU are up 2.32% in premarket trading to $17.22 vs. the 52-week trading range of $15.19 to $20.14.

