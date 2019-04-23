Lockheed Martin +6% after strong earnings beat, upsized guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) +6.6% pre-market after crushing Q1 earnings and revenue expectations as well as raising full-year guidance above Wall Street consensus.

LMT says Q1 sales totaled $14.3B, with new contracts for the F-35, missiles and missile defense systems, and hypersonic weapons helping boost its order backlog to a record $133.5B.

Q1 sales rose at all four of the company's divisions: aeronautics (+27% Y/Y to $5.58B), missiles and fire control (+40% to $2.35B), rotary and mission systems (+17% to $3.76B) and space (+13% to $2.64B).

Operating margins rose in three of the four divisions: aeronautics (10.5% vs. 10.8% in the year-ago quarter), missiles and fire control (17.7% vs. 15.6%), rotary and mission systems (10.1% vs. 9.6%) and space (12.7% vs. 11.3%).

LMT lifts FY 2019 guidance, now seeing EPS of $20.05-$20.35 from $19.15-$19.45 previously and revenues of $56.75B-$58.25B from prior guidance of $55.75B-$57.25B; analyst consensus calls for EPS of $19.62 and revenues of $56.73B.