Post-earnings dip for New Oriental

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) is down 3.33% in premarket trading after a penny miss with its FQ3 report.

The company reported a 29% increase in revenue (+36% in renminbi) and 40% jump in operating income for the quarter. Total enrollment was up 82% Y/Y.

"We are confident and well-placed to continue to expand our market share in the long term through our ceaseless efforts in improving teaching quality and enhancing learning experience for our students," notes New Oriental CEO Michael Minhong Yu.

Shares of EDU are up 65% YTD.

Previously: New Oriental Education & Technology misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 23)