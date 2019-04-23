MGIC Investment Q1 aided by strong persistency

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Q1 insurance in force increased primarily "due to strong persistency and the addition of $10.1B of high-quality new insurance writings," said CEO Patrick Sinks.

Q1 adjusted net operating income per share of 42 cents; compares with 38 cents in the year-ago period.

Increased dividend paid to its holding company to $70M in Q1 and gets authorization to buy back, over time, an additional $200M of common stock.

Insurance in force of $211.4B at March 31, 2019 increased by 0.8% during the quarter and 7.1% Y/Y.

Q1 new insurance written of $10.1B vs. $10.6B in Q1 2018.

Q1 net premium yield was 47.4 basis points vs. 47.3 bps in Q4 2018 and 47.3 bps in Q1 2018.

Q1 2019 includes recognition of a probable loss of $23.5M related to litigation of claims paying practices.

Book value per common share of $10.72 at March 31, 2019 rises from $10.08 at Dec. 31, 2018; an $81.1M after-tax change in neet unrealized gains increased BV per common share outstanding by 23 cents during the quarter.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

