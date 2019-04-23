Toy stocks pop after Hasbro's movie bounce

Toy stocks are higher in early action after Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) delivered its Q1 earnings report.

Standing out in Hasbro's report was the 9% jump in franchise brands revenue to $394M, notable because it houses the "legacy" toys. During Q1, Transformers toys tied to the BumbleBee movie appears to have stoked the strong revenue growth in a positive sign for the overall toy industry overall due to the strong movie slate coming up (Avengers, Star Wars, etc.)

In premarket action, Hasbro is up 16% and Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is 4.95% higher . Funko (NASDAQ:FNK) is also showing a 2.29% gain .

