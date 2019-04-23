Price pressure forces nat gas production delay at Apache's Alpine High

Apache (NYSE:APA) says it will delay natural gas production from its Alpine High play in the Permian Basin because of "extremely low prices" at the Waha hub; current deferrals represent ~250M cf/day of gross gas production.

APA anticipates relatively wide and volatile natural gas price differentials in the Permian until the Gulf Coast Express pipeline enters service.

APA says its planned rig count and well completions remain unchanged, and it reiterates year-end 2019 Alpine High exit rate guidance of more than 100K boe/day.

Spot prices at Waha, where prices for gas in the Permian Basin are set, fell to a record low of negative $4.28/MMBtu in early April; it traded yesterday at $0.318/MMBtu.