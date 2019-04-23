GNC +11% after CBD power play

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) announces that it is now offering topical cream products containing cannabidiol in select retail locations and online in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

GNC says it expects to attract the growing customer base looking for innovative offerings in the CBD market through the introduction of 12 exclusive CBD products, including face creams, luxe body lotion, scalp treatment and revitalizing shampoo.

"As the market changes, GNC is committed to offering high-quality, innovative products that are being introduced in new categories like CBD," says GNC CEO Ken Martindale on the strategy.

Shares of GNC are up 11.27% premarket after posting a 7.66% drop yesterday to close very close to their 52-week low.

