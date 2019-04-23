Macquarie turns bearish on Regions Financial

Macquarie analyst David Konrad cuts his rating on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to underperform from neutral as he expects declining loan growth due to renewed pay-downs.

Cites price/earnings compression vs. peers, narrowing net-interest margins, and higher credit costs vs. peers.

Adds that the bank has "over-earned" due to deposit costs as "heavily-weighted retail deposits have lagged commercial" and as reserve-to-loan ratio declines to 1.01% from 1.33% in Q1 2017.

Regions falls 0.6% in premarket trading.

