Analyst sees $120/share Qualcomm bull case

Morgan Stanley upgrades Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and nearly doubles the PT from $55 to $95.

Analyst James Faucette says the market hasn't fully appreciated the opportunities opened with last week's global legal truce with Apple.

Faucette calls QCOM "the key enabler" of 5G and says the "range of underappreciated options outside handsets" could make this the largest semi company in the world.

The analyst says the freedom to pursue new markets could provide the path to a $120 bull case.