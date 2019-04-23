Synovus +5.1% amid strong loan growth, FCB acquisition

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) jumps 5.1% in premarket trading after Q1 adjusted EPS of 98 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 91 cents.

Compares with 98 cents in Q4 2018 and 86 cents in Q1 2018.

Q1 adjusted net interest margin of 3.59% compares with NIM of 3.92% in the prior quarter and 3.78% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total loans of $35.6B rose from $26.0B in the Q4 2018, while total deposits of $38.1B vs. $26.7B in Q4 2018.

Q1 adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 17.52% rises from 14.96% in Q4 2018 and 14.82% in Q1 2018.

Q1 adjusted efficiency ratio of 50.24% compares with 55.98% in the prior quarter and 57.42% in the year-ago quarter.

Previously: Synovus beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (April 23)