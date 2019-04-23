Nucor's Q1 revenues rise Y/Y but fall Q/Q alongside steel price

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) +0.9% pre-market after reporting Q1 earnings that beat company guidance for EPS of $1.45-$1.50 as well as Wall Street consensus.

Q1 revenues rose 9.5% to $6.1B but fell 3% from Q4, as the average sales price per ton in Q1 rose 13% Y/Y but fell 4% from Q4.

NUE says it expects Q2 earnings to be similar to Q1, as weakening margins for sheet and plate mill products are offset by improving margins for structural and bar mill products.

NUE expects profitability in its steel products segment to significantly improve compared to the year-ago quarter, as typical seasonal patterns and improved weather conditions should benefit non-residential construction markets.