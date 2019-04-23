More on Allegheny Technologies Q1 results

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) reported Q1 sales growth of 3% Y/Y to $1B, with HPMC sales at $601M (+7% Y/Y) and FRP sales at $404M (-4% Y/Y). Company faced unexpected operational headwinds in both business segments.

Flat rolled products shipment volume decline by 9.5% Y/Y to 174,816, and average selling price was $2.26 per lb. (+5.1% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 213 bps to 13.1%.

Q1 Operating profit as percentage of sales was 6.1% down by 370 bps. Segments: High Performance Materials & Components 12.1% down by 310 bps and Flat Rolled Products -2.7% compared to 2.6% a year ago.

Sales by Markets: Government Aerospace & Defense $525.6M (+13.7% Y/Y); Oil & Gas $112.8M (-26.1% Y/Y); Automotive $76.9M (-2.9% Y/Y); Construction/Mining $57.9M (+4.1% Y/Y); Electrical Energy $55.7M (+6.7% Y/Y); Food Equipment & Appliances $53.2M (-9.7% Y/Y); Medical $46.1M (+2.7% Y/Y); Electronics/Computers/Communications $34.1M (+3.6% Y/Y); and Other $42.5M (+5.5% Y/Y).

Cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $130M, compare to $47.1M a year ago.

