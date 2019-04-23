AES to exit U.K., Jordan after $211M in power plant sales

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) agrees to sell its interests in six power plants in the U.K. and Jordan, exiting both regions, for a combined $211M.
In the U.K., AES will sell two operational thermal power plants and one operational energy storage facility for a total of 1,419 MW to Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding.
In Jordan, AES will sell two operational thermal power plants and one solar plant under construction for a combined 683 MW to Nebras Power Investment Management and Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY).
