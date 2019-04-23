Akari up 25% premarket on positive Coversin data in rare skin disorder

Nano cap Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) is up 25% premarket on increased volume in reaction to positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating second-generation complement inhibitor Coversin (nomacopan) in patients with a rare inflammatory skin condition called bullous pemphigoid.

Results from the first three subjects who received daily subcutaneous doses of Coversin showed a favorable safety profile and a treatment effect. Specifically, average Bullous Pemphigoid Disease Area Index (BPDAI) scores at day 7, 21 and 42 fell 31%, 45% and 52%, respectively. Blisters/erosions dropped 45%, 75% and 87%, respectively.

Development is ongoing.